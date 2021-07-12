Keralite Sohan Roy to receive Better World Fund Unity Award

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 (IANS) Sohan Roy, a Keralite marine professional based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will on Monday receive the prestigious Better World Fund Unity Award which spreads the message of responsible mining across the globe.

Roy will get this award for directing the documentary "Black Sand", which is based on environmental degradation and unscientific mining methods adopted in Alappuzha's Alappad region.