Kerela records 13,984 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) [India], August 2 (ANI): Kerela recorded 13,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 118 deaths.



According to the state health bulletin, Kerala has 1,65,322 active cases.

The state reported 32,42,684 recoveries and the death toll has mounted to 16,955. The total positivity rate of the state is 10.64 per cent.

After a sudden spurt in the Covid 19 cases in Kerela, a central team met Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and health department officials along with Chief Secretary earlier today over COVID-19 management. (ANI)

