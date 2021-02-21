Key accused in UP's Kasganj constable murder case shot dead

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): The key accused in the killing of a constable in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj has been gunned down in a police encounter on Sunday.



According to Superintendent of Police Manoj Sonkar, the person killed in the encounter has been identified as Moti who was carrying the reward of Rs one lakh on his head and over a dozen cases were registered against him. The district hospital declared him dead.

"Police have recovered the government pistol which was looted by the goons from the deceased constable," he said.

A police constable was killed and an inspector was badly injured after being allegedly attacked by goons in Kasganj, while they had gone to raid an illegal liquor factory in the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed for the treatment of the inspector who has been injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and a government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

Earlier, the brother of the main accused Moti was also killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)

