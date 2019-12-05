Key portfolios of Maha ministers to be announced soon

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Portfolios of Maharashtra ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be distributed soon, said a top source.

"It will take two-to-three days more and we hope that the alliance will finally decide. We accept that portolios should have been distributed but sometime it takes time. But let me tell you all is well," the source told IANS.

Despite not allocationg portfolios so far, the new Maharashtra government has taken major decisions like "reviewing" the Rs 1.10 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, considered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream venture.

The move came barely a couple of days after it stopped work on another pet project of the former BJP government, the proposed car-shed for the Mumbai Metro 3 line in the Aarey Colony. The government has also given a total loan waiver to farmers. ds-in/kr