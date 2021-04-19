Key Taliban commander killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Maulvi Naik Mohammad, a key Taliban commander, was killed and two of his comrades were injured on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



"Maulvi Naik Mohammad, a key Taliban commander was killed this afternoon in the Haji Camp area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, and two of his comrades, including Azizullah Mashhur Mustafa, the head of the city network, were wounded," Nangarhar Governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil wrote in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, including Taliban.

However, reports suggest the commander has been killed by ISIS Pakistan.

The incident comes after, Andreas von Brandt, the EU ambassador in Afghanistan, on Saturday had urged the Taliban to take the upcoming UN-led conference on Afghanistan seriously and hoped that the Taliban will not miss this opportunity offered to them at the upcoming Istanbul conference.

The Turkey conference on Afghanistan is scheduled for Saturday. This comes after Washington announced its decision to withdraw US troops out of Afghanistan till September 11. (ANI)

