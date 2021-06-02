'KGF' star Yash to offer assistance to Kannada film industry's workers

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash on Tuesday pledged to support to more than 3,000 cine artistes, workers, technicians of Sandalwood by crediting an one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to each of their bank accounts.

'KGF Chapter 2' is ready for release, but due to Covid, this movie's release has been deferred indefinitely by its makers. Yash plays the lead role, while Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt plays an antagonist's role in this movie. Its ensemble cast has evoked a lot of positive response among moviegoers. This is a multilingual franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Yash posted a message that read: "The Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada Film fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we five in, To each of the 3,000 odd members which includes all the 21 departments of our film fraternity. I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of Rs 5,000 to their personal accounts."

Yash further added that he had already spoken with the Kannada Film Union president, Sa. Ra. Govindu and the union general secretary Rabindranath.

"Money will be transferred once the Union gives the bank details of our artists, technicians and workers. While this may not be the ultimate solution, it is only his effort to ease the pain of the technicians who are affected due to the lockdown," he concluded.

After the Covid second wave hit hard across the state in March 2020, Kannada film industry has come to a grinding halt. Kannada film industry work has come to stand still ever since the Coivd lockdown was enforced in 2020 even though the lockdown was lifted in a phased manner towards the end of 2020 but activities did not gain momentum to the expected levels. As a result of this, the livelihood of daily-wage workers in film industry have been affected.

