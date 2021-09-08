Khaitan Public School capitalizes on its 40-year-old legacy of quality education by launching Khaitan World School in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Addressing the growing need for quality education which meets global expectations, the Khaitan Family continues with its legacy of commitment and excellence and launched another school -- The Khaitan World School in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad promoting global best practices and international mindedness under one roof.

The school aims to offer a broad and balanced mastery curriculum aligned with the new National Education Policy.

The Khaitan family has already established its footprint in education by having many quality schools across India and has been imparting quality education with pride in the last 40 years to over 22000 children.

Khaitan World School will have a capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, and will be spread across approximately 3 acres with an additional 3 acres for sports activities. The student teacher ratio will be 1:14.

Announcing the launch of Khaitan World School, Mr. Anirudh Khaitan, Vice Chairman of Khaitan Education Center said "We are excited to announce the launch of our new campus in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad. We are a firm believer in traditional gurukul value education immersed with modern methodologies of teaching and learning, and we believe the experience of an institution has a long, lasting impact on a student's life beyond their career."

The primary focus of the school will be on developing skills and attitudes so that the students can successfully live and lead in this dynamically changing world. Along with the reading and speaking skills, there will be a strong focus on other literacies like media, digital and financial literacy. Learning will be driven through Inquiry. Besides academic growth, the school is committed to the Social, Emotional development of the students and will be offering a dedicated SEE learning curriculum designed by Emory University. KWS endeavours to make learners self-aware of their passion, emotions, strengths, weaknesses and develop a positive mindset so that they are able to face any situation in life.

The Khaitan World School will have a state-of-the-art infrastructure offering well-equipped indoor and outdoor sports facilities, open-air theatre and a multipurpose auditorium to cater all sports activities. The campus will consist of subject labs and IT labs which are well equipped with 3D printers, animation studios, robotics and gaming zones. The idea is to inspire new age learners to create, innovate and experience authentic learning. Learners will also have the facility to design Multi-Functional Rooms using 3D technology, and create animated characters using animation software such as PIXAR.

Speaking about the launch, Ms. Mamta Kapoor, Director Khaitan Education Center, said: "As an education institute, our dedicated efforts is to instill usable knowledge, 21st century skills and lifelong dispositions in our students, as well as providing them with the best facilities and educators to help them build a safe and secure future. The facilities in the campus are designed to encourage and nurture the creative and artistic abilities of students and to give voice to their creative expressions, so that our students gain perspective, compete and excel with brilliant minds anywhere in the world."

The school is fortune to have esteemed board members for their guidance and advice which includes the former cricket captain of India Kapil Dev, Manit Jain (Co-Founder, Heritage Schools), Vinesh Menon (CEO, Ampersand Group), Ira Trivedi (Yoga Acharya) and Keshar Mehra (Educationist). The Khaitan World School, Rajnagar, Ghaziabad is starting its enrolling process from 6th September for students from Nursery to Class 5th for the academic session to commence on 1st April, 2022-2023.

Located in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, Khaitan World School is the new world class institute which is being put up by the Khaitan Family. Currently, more than 22,000 children are being provided quality education in various schools in India in Khaitan Family Schools.

The first school of the Khaitan family was B.D. Memorial Institute in Kolkata after which followed many other schools like The Khaitan School, Noida, Sunny Preparatory and High, Kolkata and Indus Valley World School, Kolkata. Within a very short period of time, every institute has carved a name for itself with their students shining in exams, and their alumni being found in the top universities of the country.

