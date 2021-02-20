Khalistani organisations used Disha as a front, claims police

"Poetic Justice Foundation and Sikhs For Justice in order to hide their involvement, used Disha Ravi as a front to carry out nefarious activity," Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court and said that these organisations are connected to the Khalistani movement.

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday told a city court that the 'Toolkit' conspiracy was a sinister design to defame India and trigger violence, for which Poetic Justice Foundation and banned organisation Sikhs For Justice used climate activist Disha Ravi.

Ravi, who faces charges of conspiracy and sedition in the 'Toolkit' conspiracy case related to the farmers' agitation, was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

The contentions were made during the three-hour-long hearing on the bail petition of Ravi. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana has reserved the order for February 23.

"The reality behind the Toolkit is a sinister design to not only defame India but cause violence. This is only a facade and taking advantage of farmer agitation and run an agenda," Raju told the court.

He said that Ravi, along with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk wanted to make the farmers agitation international.

"They were in constant touch with PJF owner MO Dhaliwal and Anita Lal and also SFJ. They have same motive and remain in touch with each other. The purpose was to facilitate the Khalistani movement."

ASG Raju said that Disha Ravi was in touch with them and was preparing and sharing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan.

Advocate Sidharth Agrawal, representing the accused, told the court that there is no evidence to show that 'Toolkit' is responsible for the violence.

"Nobody arrested in connection with Red Fort violence has said that he was inspired by Toolkit," Defence tells court.

Advocate Siddhartha further told the court that there is no evidence to link Ravi with Sikhs For Justice, a banned organisation.

The 21-year-old activist was sent to three days judicial custody on Friday, after the police told the court that they will seek her custody later to confront her with co-accused Shantanu Mukul, who will join the probe on February 22.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

A 'toolkit' is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

On February 14, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."

She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.

"In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.

Later, she allegedly asked Thunberg to remove the main document after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain, the police added.

-- IANS

aka/ash