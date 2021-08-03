Khamenei endorses Raisi as new Iranian Prez

Tehran, Aug 3 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday endorsed Ebrahim Raisi as the new President of the Islamic republic.

Khamenei gave his official approval to Raisi at a ceremony broadcast live on state television, reports Xinhua news agency.

In June, Raisi was elected by the Iranians as their eighth president since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 by promising to improve the economic conditions which have been seriously affected by US sanctions and the Covid-19 pandemic.