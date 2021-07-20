Kharge alleges deaths due to Covid could be more than 52L

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) After the opposition parties agreed to discuss Covid issue in the Rajya Sabha, some members started sloganeering when House resumed at 1 p.m. Amid the ruckus, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I feel insulted as I was not allowed to speak. I have been member for fifty years and did not lose election except in 2019 when the election was rigged."

Kharge continued the discussion after the House resumed and started with paying tributes to corona warriors and said during the second wave of the pandemic, there was complete chaos and pathetic condition was witnessed specially in the Ganga.

He said, "the government's number on deaths is not correct as India has more than six lakh villages and if five persons died in one village, its more than 31 lakh people have died but if you add urban centers then the data could be more than 52 lakh people who succumbed to Covid-19. The government is releasing incorrect data, so its necessary to expose them."

He attacked the RSS also on Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Covid who had said that those who died due to Covid are free from the cycle of life and death.

He alleged that government has completely failed in managing pandemic as Oxygen, hospital beds were not available.

Kharge also attacked the government and the BJP for holding big rallies in West Bengal during the poll campaign.

