Kharge demands all party meet, writes to PM & RS chairman

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Prime Minister and the Rajya Sabha Chairman demanding to convene an all party meet to discuss Covid crisis and free vaccination for all.

Kharge in his letter gave six suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling Covid -- Convene all party meeting and use Rs 35,000 allocated in Union Budget to ensure free vaccination for all; leverage compulsory licensing to increase production of vaccines; waive GST on vaccines, PPE, ambulances, ventilators, oxygen and sanitisers; expedite the distribution of relief material and proactively disclose where it is shipped; increase MNREGA to 200 days; and leverage our collective strengths by governing consensually and inclusively.