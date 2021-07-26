Kharge meets opposition leaders, discusses strategy in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Floor leaders of opposition parties in Rajya Sabha met in Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament on Monday to decide on strategy in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session.



Anand Sharma (Congress), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Manoj Jha (RJD), Tiruchi Siva (DMK) , Binoy Viswam (CPI), Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP), E Kareem (CPI-M) were among some of the leaders who were present in the meeting.

The Monsoon Session started on 19 July 2021 and is scheduled to continue till August 19. (ANI)

