Kharge more aware of Italian culture than Indian: Shah

Loharu (Haryana) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is "more aware of the culture of Italy than India," said BJP President Amit Shah while slamming Kharge for calling the Shastra Puja performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh a drama.

"Kharge saheb said that what was the need of doing drama by worshipping Rafale. You tell whether you should do arms worship to conquer the enemy on the day of Vijayadashami or not?," Shah asked while addressing a rally here.Referring to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's origin, Shah said: "It is not Kharge's fault in this, he is more aware of the culture of Italy than India."The Union Minister was responding to Kharge's remark over Singh's Shastra Puja on the newly inducted Rafale jet, which the Congress leader had termed as 'Tamasha'.During his visit, Rajnath had emblazoned the Rafale aircraft with an 'Om' and laid flowers, coconut and lemons to ward off the evil eye.On this, the senior Congress leader said that his party did not show off when they bought weapons like the Bofors gun. "These people go, show off, sit inside (the aircraft)," he said, referring to the sortie Rajnath took in the aircraft after performing the rituals.Not only Shah, but Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam came out in support of BJP on its Shashtra Puja's stand. "Indian traditions and cultural heritage are far bigger than any party or any individual," he tweeted.The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet bearing the tail number RB-001 was formally handed over to India on Tuesday. The ceremony coincided with the foundation ceremony of the IAF.The Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft procurement was signed between the Government of India and Government of France on September 23, 2016. (ANI)