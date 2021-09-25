Kharif crop sown on 1,115.29 lakh hectares: Agri Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Towards the fag end of the monsoon season, kharif crops have been sown on 1115.29 lakh hectares (Ha) as on Friday with area coverage increasing by 43.61 lakh Ha against the normal of the corresponding week (1071.68 lakh ha) last week.

Compared to normal of corresponding week, area coverage increased under Rice, Pulses, Oilseeds and Sugarcane. Area coverage is marginally less under Jute & Mesta (0.01 lakh ha), Cotton (0.34 lakh ha) and Coarse -cum- Nutri Cereals (6.24 lakh ha), a release from Ministry of Agriculture said.