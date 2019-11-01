Khattar, Captain governments forcing farmers to burn stubble, says Delhi CM as air quality in capital continues to be hazardous

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed the Haryana and Punjab governments for rising pollution levels in Delhi.

"The Khattar and Captain governments are forcing farmers to burn stubble, which is causing severe pollution in Delhi. Yesterday, people protested at Punjab and Haryana Bhawan and expressed their anger against the governments there," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.



The air quality has remained hazardous in the national capital for the past several days.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), straw burning has increased this year.

"If we see the records from September 23 to October 21, the fire incidents have increased from last year. So far, 3466 incidents have taken place. Last year, till October 21, it was 2575," Anil Sood, Head ACM division, PRSC told ANI in Ludhiana.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai tweeted about protests by the party against straw burning in Punjab and Haryana and wrote, "AAP protests against burning of stubble in Haryana-Punjab. Today, AAP women functionaries and women MLAs will give roses to BJP National President Amit Shah." (ANI)

