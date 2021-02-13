Khattar calls on Shah on farmers' stir

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and apprised him of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Besides, Khattar also discussed various topics with the Minister, said an official statement.

Later, the Chief Minister while responding to a question regarding damage caused by the rioters to government property, said the state government was already considering to bring a strict law to recover losses caused by these agitators from their properties'.