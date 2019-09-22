Khattar govt only did event management: Kumari Selja

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): With Haryana Assembly elections at the doorsteps, Congress state president Kumari Selja on Sunday fired a salvo at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP dispensation alleging that it has wasted thousands of crores of public money on event management and publicity while it has failed to deliver in terms of real work on ground.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the single-phase voting for Haryana Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24."The Manohar Lal Khattar government has not done any work on ground. They have only done event management, organising events, putting up their advertisements. We all have seen how much of public money is wasted on such things. Despite being debt-ridden, Haryana government has spent thousands of crores on propaganda," alleged Selja."The Chief Manohar Lal Khattar should have done something for the common people of Haryana also," she added."Nobody is happy with this government. They are bringing up issues that have no relevance in the day-to-day lives of the people of Haryana. These elections are not Lok Sabha elections but state Assembly elections and people will judge on what the government has done for them. The Manohar Lal Khattar government has failed on all counts and has done nothing for the people," she said.Amid dissidence in Haryana unit of the Congress, earlier this month the party-appointed Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja as the president of the state unit while also naming senior leader Hooda as the CLP chief and Chairman of the State Election Committee.Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power in Haryana after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats. (ANI)