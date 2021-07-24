Khattar greets Nagal for winning India's first Olympic singles match in 25 yrs

Nagal beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to become the first Indian since 1996 to win a singles match at the Olympics. The last time India won a singles match at the Olympics in tennis was when Leander Paes won the bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Chandigarh, July 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated tennis player Sumit Nagal for winning India's first Olympic singles match in 25 years.

"Congratulating @nagalsumit of Haryana for becoming the third Indian to win the men's tennis single match at the Olympics and the first in quarter of a century," Khattar said in a tweet.

"Wishing you all the very best for the forthcoming games," he added.

Nagal, a native of Jaitpur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, is up against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the next round.

--IANS

vg/arm