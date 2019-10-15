Khattar hits out at Congress again for making Sonia Gandhi as party chief

Julana (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar whose snark comments on Sonia Gandhi invited the ire of the Congress Party, has again criticised her and the opposition party, three months after its massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a public meeting here on Monday, Khattar said, "Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president and said that the president should be not from the Gandhi family. I thought it was a very good move, but after three months who was made the President?"Khattar replied to his own question with the phrase 'Wahi Dhaak Ke Teen Pat' (remaining in the same situation).What Khattar meant was that even after losing the elections and after Rahul Gandhi's resignation, the Congress party had chosen a member of the Gandhi family as the party president.On October 13 at a poll rally, Khattar had said: "After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family,""We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)... But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui. This is their condition," added Khattar.Khattar also hit out at Congress party saying that they have made huge promises in the polls but these promises but the party won't be able to fulfil the promises.Khattar further said, "We have a scheme in which the person works for 100 days and get paid Rs 7,000 for that but the Congress has announced that they will give money even if the youth does not work. So they are promoting a habit of freebies among the youth.""Haryana is known for its hard work and we will not allow our youths to not work and get things for free," he added.The assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)