Khattar launches single emergency number 112

The Chief Minister said ensuring the safety of every citizen is the priority of the state.

People from Tuesday can dial only 112 for all their emergency needs related to police, fire service, health and any disaster.

"Haryana's development is focused on 5s -- Shiksha (education), Swasthaya (health), Suraksha (security), Swabhiman (self-respect) and Swavlambhan (self-reliance) -- and with the launch of the single emergency helpline, Suraksha and Swavlamban would be ensured for every person in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly-built state-of-the-art State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) in Panchkula, which is the nerve-centre of the state's Dial 112 project.

He said this state-of-the-art system would further improve the overall security scenario and would also help prevention of crime in the state.

The Chief Minister flagged off 630 emergency response vehicles equipped with mobile data terminals from Panchkula.

A total of 300 more such vehicles would be added so that the target of deploying 10 vehicles per Assembly constituency can be achieved.

--IANS

vg/vd