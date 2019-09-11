Khattar publicly threatens BJP leader; clarifies later

The Chief Minister said that he was angry as he has done away with the culture of accepting gifts and crowns from party leaders and workers.

During a road show in Haryanavearlier on Wednesday, Khattar was enraged at having a silver crown placed on his head from behind when he was speaking with an axe in his hand.

At this point, Khattar turned behind and threatened the concerned party leader, saying "I will chop off your neck. Move aside".

His remarks triggered a controversy, with Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala mocking and slamming the Chief Minister.

Surjewala said: "Anger and ego are harmful to health. Why does Khattar sir get angry? If this is what he says to his leader, wonder what will he do with the public?" Addressing a press conference later in Chandigarh, Khattar said: "Five years ago, to save the hard earned money of the people we brought this culture of not accepting gold or silver crowns in the state. And today also if our own party leader tries to place such a crown on my head, then definitely I will get angry as I cannot tolerate it." The Chief Minister also said that the leader he had threatened was well known to him and has not taken his threat in bad taste. He said the particular leader was earlier part of the government as well. Slamming the Congress, which tweeted the video of the incident, the Chief Minister said: "We do not want the Congress culture of accepting gifts in our party. And Congress did a good thing that it tweeted the video as it will become a reason for their defeat in the state again." This is not the first time that Khattar has lost his cool in public. Earlier, the Haryana Chief Minister had pushed aside a man who was trying to take a selfie with him at an event in Karnal. Khattar is touring the state as part of his Jan Ashirvaad Yatra. The assembly elections are due later this year.