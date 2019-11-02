Khattar seeks joint meeting of CMs on air pollution

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Delhi and neighbouring states to work out a joint strategy to tackle air pollution.

In a telephonic conversation with Javadekar, Khattar requested him to convene the meeting even on Sunday, a government spokesperson told IANS on Saturday.

Khattar advocated the need to prepare a well thought out strategy that would synergise the efforts of different organizations and governments to provide relief to the people who are suffering due to the severe pollution in the National Capital Region for the last few days.

