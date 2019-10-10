Khattar takes jibe at Congress' dynasty rule

"What else would be a better example of dynasty in the Congress is that when their national President left his post, he had to find a new president for three months.

"Yet he could not find any president outside the Gandhi family and finally Sonia Gandhi was given the reins of the party," the BJP leader said in a series of tweets.

Slamming the previous Congress government in the state from 2004 to 2014, he said jobs were sold in previous governments, due to which the confidence of the youth was low due to education.

"But after the formation of our government, the same youth are moving towards the coaching centre and library," he added. The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24. Khattar will contest the polls from the Karnal Assembly segment. <br>