Khattar to be Haryana CM again, may take oath on Sunday

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) Manohar Lal Khattar will be the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term after he was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

Khattar's name was proposed by legislator Anil Vij and seconded by the rest of the 38 lesgilators.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Khattar arrived here from New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the BJP Legislature Party meeting, which is being attended by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh.

After the meeting, Khattar will meet Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and stake claim to form the government. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala is also expected to reach Chandigarh later in the day and meet the Governor to submit his party's letter of support to the BJP. vg/rtp