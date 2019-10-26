Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow

Chandigarh [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second term on Sunday.



The announcement came after Khattar was elected as BJP's legislative party leader here.



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the BJP legislative party meeting said: "We will go to meet the Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, and request him to invite us to form the government."





On Saturday, BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met JJP leaders and announced the merger in Haryana.



"Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties (BJP-JJP) have decided that BJP-JJP will form the government together in Haryana. The Chief Minister will be from BJP and Deputy Chief Minister will be from JJP," he said after the meeting.



BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly while JJP bagged 10 seats in its debut polls.

Congress won 31 seats in the state. Eight seats went to Independents including Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda. (ANI)