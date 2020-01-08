Khattar-Vij duel for control over CID intensifies

Gurugram, Jan 8 (IANS) The row between Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the control of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified.

Recently, when the Haryana CMO website stated that the CID should come under the Chief Minister, Vil responded by saying the governments were run on rules and not through websites.

"It's clearly mentioned in the Act number 5 of page 30 that the CID is an integral part of the Home Ministry," Vij said.

"It's clearly mentioned in the Act number 5 of page 30 that the CID is an integral part of the Home Ministry," Vij said.

"The CID in Haryana comes under the Home Ministry and if the Chief Minister wants to take it under himself, he would have to get the nod of the cabinet of ministers and a Bill passed in Assembly to that effect. So far, there is no amendment to it," Vij said. The weakening of Khattar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under him failed to get a majority in the recent Assembly polls and the party had to take the Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) help to form the government has emboldened Vij. The Khattar-Vij row escalated when Vij took strong action against corrupt officers, some of whom are said to be close to Khattar. Even, the top BJP leadership warned Vij on it, but he is refusing to be cowed down and is openly questioning Khattar's style of working. On action against bureaucrats, Vij said: "I'm not against bureaucracy. I want them to work for the common people of Haryana. It's my duty as Home Minister to take action against them. I will go after them every time they erred." Meanwhile, Khattar said here on Wednesday that there was no dispute between him and Vij. "The matters pointed out by him will be sorted out internally. Every thing is fine," Khattar said.