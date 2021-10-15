'Khelo Banaras 2021': Sports event organised for rural youth

The event that will begin from October 21, will be hosted by all 694 gram panchayats of the district. Qualified youths in different events will participate in the event at the block and district level.

Varanasi (UP), Oct 15 (IANS) The gram panchayats of Varanasi district will host an event called "Khelo Banaras 2021' to encourage rural youths for sports and provide them a platform of equal opportunity.

According to the chief development officer (CDO) Abhishek Goyal, youths interested in athletics and wrestling events can get themselves registered for the mega sports events on the event's website.

The website has been developed by incorporating youth welfare, basic education, secondary education, panchayati raj and sport departments.

Each village of the district is going to host this event to give equal opportunity to youths of rural belt.

Apart from sprint events in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m categories, other events including hammer throw, javelin, discus throw, long and high jump will be organised in athletics.

"Wrestling contests for women and men will also be held in five weight categories each while volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho events will also be organised in each nyaya panchayat level," Abhishek Goyal said.

"Winners of gram panchayat level events will compete at 108 nyaya panchayat level on October 23 to qualify for block level competitions," he added.

--IANS

amita/sks