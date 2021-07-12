Khelo India games postponed to next year due to possible COVID-19 third wave

Chandigarh [India], July 12 (ANI): Haryana government has decided to organise "Khelo India Youth Games, 2021" in February 2022 in view of the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the state government's release, a decision in this regard was taken in the first meeting of the Organizing-cum-Coordination Committee regarding the preparation of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' held under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal here today. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that as 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021' is to be held in the under-18 category and as Director of AIIMS New Delhi and other experts have predicted the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 in October-November, the officers concerned should ensure that COVID-19 protocol should be strictly followed during the games.

He said that constant talks should be held with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur about this programme and if possible, possibilities should be explored to organise some events of the Games at some places in Himachal Pradesh, read the release.

During the meeting, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Pankaj Nain also gave a presentation on the salient features of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021'. He apprised the Chief Minister that the games are to be held in the under-18 age group in which there will be a total of 25 sports competitions including five indigenous games.

He also informed that about 8,500 players are likely to participate, out of which 5,072 will be athletes, 2,400 will be female and 2,672 will be male. He said that earlier it was proposed to organise the Games from November 21 to 30 at five places including Panchkula, Chandigarh, Shahbad, Ambala and Delhi.

In view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19, it has become necessary to extend the date. He said that the Mascot 'Dhakad' of the Games has been decided and the 'Jersey' and 'Logo' will be issued soon. (ANI)

