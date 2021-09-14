Khori village demolitions: Civic body agrees in SC to roll out provisional allotment

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Faridabad Municipal Corporation "in principle agreed" before the Supreme Court on Tuesday to roll out provisional allotment of houses for rehabilitation of eligible people, affected by the demolition of residential structures in Khori village area in the Haryana district.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari directed the corporation that after receiving documents from eligible applicants for rehabilitation, it should issue provisional allotment letters within a week. It pointed out that the letter should indicate that this is only temporary and subject to verification and final draw of lots.

The top court did not express satisfaction with the corporation's timeline for rehabilitation process. The civic body had proposed a schedule going upto April 30 next year for handing over possession of EWS (economically weaker section) flats to the eligible applicants.

The bench said if applicants are found to be eligible, after due scrutiny, a final allotment letter can be issued to them, after which they may occupy the premises cited in the letter.

Advocates, representing some residents of the village, said the proposed schedule --where applicants have to submit application for allotment of EWS flats by October 15 -- is a short period.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for some of the petitioners, said persons are facing difficulties in accessing the corporation's e-portal for submitting applications and documents. To this, the bench said: "It is open to the corporation to shift the cut-off date to November 15, 2021 as requested by the counsel appearing for the concerned persons."

The bench said that on September 20, it would consider the challenge to relevant parts of the rehabilitation scheme.

It noted after taking possession of provisional accommodation, the rent of Rs 2,000 per month offered to the concerned eligible applicant from November 1 for six months or actual physical possession of flats, whichever is earlier, will be discontinued based on a case-to-case basis.

The top court also expressed displeasure that Commissioner of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation was changed in the middle of the rehabilitation process for eligible persons, and asked why it was not informed of this development.

It also queried the civic body, "What is happening to those farmhouses which are encroachments? Have you taken action on that?"

The apex court on June 7, had directed Haryana government and Faridabad Municipal Corporation to remove "all encroachments", consisting around 10,000 residential constructions, in Aravali forest area near the village.

