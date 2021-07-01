Khosa chief blames Imran Khan-led PTI government for lawlessness in tribal areas

Khosa blamed inefficiency, apathy and negligence of state machinery, besides illiteracy and unemployment, for the rampant lawlessness and growth of criminal gangs in the tribal areas, reported Dawn.Khosa suggested the introduction of an efficient justice system in tribal areas that is also consistent with the Baloch culture and local norms and revamp of the Border Military Police (BMP) through fresh recruitment and equipping the force with modern security gadgets and weapons to check lawlessness in the tribal areas.Tracing the root-cause of the rising lawlessness in the tribal areas, especially within his own Khosa tribe, the octogenarian tumandar (chief) of the Khosa clan, recalled the days when the Jirga system was functional and said even cases of heinous crimes would be decided within days and the tribesmen had confidence in the Jirga as well as the chief of their tribe.In contrast, he said, under the present system of justice, the tribesmen had to wait for years for settlement of their issues and the delay often led to bloody tribal feuds, reported Dawn.He regretted that the state had failed to introduce an effective judicial mechanism to replace the colonial Jirga system, which was appropriate for Baloch culture, norms and living.It is worth mentioning that tribal people are used to speedy trials and justice, a hallmark of the old Jirga system, reported Dawn.He said Deputy Commissioner and Political Assistant used to pay regular visits to tribal areas on horseback to take stock of law and order situations in their respective jurisdictions to settle tribal feuds with the assistance of tribal chiefs concerned, regretting that now a political assistant did not leave his air-conditioned office in Dera Ghazi Khan city.Khosa said during the colonial era, political assistant to the tribal area was bound to learn the Balochi language to understand Baloch culture and norms, but the condition was abolished later.Regarding security in the tribal areas, he said all passes would be guarded by the people of the tribes concerned and the government would pay 'Darra allowance' to these guards, to check infiltration of unwanted elements from all sides. However, at present theft or snatching of motorbikes was rampant in the areas bordering Balochistan, he added, reported Dawn.Pointing out a lack of development in the tribal areas, Khosa said neither the government nor the corporate entities running cement factories in the area played their mandatory role in the uplift of residents of Tuman Khosa."I had asked a business tycoon, having a huge industrial unit in the area, to at least establish a hospital and school and to provide employment and drinking water facility to the resident of Tuman Khosa, but to no avail," he said. (ANI)