Khurshid, Maken condemn JNU violence, Manoj Tiwari demands inquiry to nab culprits

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday condemned the attack on students and professors which had broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday.

He also said that the Delhi Police was late in reaching and stopping the violence which broke out on the campus.

"Students from the university and media reports have said that students were brutally attacked by members of a masked mob in JNU. The police reached the police very late. On the one hand in Jamia Millia Islamia case they reached they (police) had entered the campus and attacked the students but today when there was a need to protect them in JNU they were very late in reaching and stopping the violence on Sunday," Khurshid told ANI outside AIIMS.Regarding the condition of students who had been brought to AIIMS for the treatment, he added, "We can just pray and hope that the students that are admitted here will recover soon. I hold the establishment responsible for being unable to curb this violence."Congress leader Ajay Maken also arrived outside AIIMS and termed it as one of 'the darkest days in Indian democratic history'."I think today is one of the darkest days in Indian democratic history. First masked goons had entered JNU, beat up the student union president and others, then the ruling party's goons stopped others from visiting the university and then they are also blocking the gate of AIIMS. Not allowing the people to meet the injured," Maken told ANI on Sunday.Meanwhile, some protesters outside AIIMS heckled Khurshid and asked him to leave the spot.On the other hand, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari condemned the violence and said that an inquiry needs to be conducted to pinpoint and punish the culprits."I have received the information that some students who were trying to register for the semester were beaten up by students opposing the exams and registration process in JNU. It is not acceptable at all, some people are trying to politicise the issue which is not correct. BJP condemns the campus violence and demands an inquiry so that no matter who is guilty should be punished strictly," Tiwari told reporters here.More than 18 students were admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre, New Delhi after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked students and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)