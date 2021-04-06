Kidnapped Bihar boy recovered from UP

The police said that the boy, Abhishek Thakur, a resident of Ganj Chowk locality under the limits of Bahadurgarh police station in Darbhanga district, was on his way to attend his tuition classes when he was allegedly abducted after being sedated by four unidentified men on Sunday evening."

Lucknow, April 6 (IANS) A class 12 student of Bihar's Darbhanga district, who had been allegedly kidnapped, was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh police from the Swarna Jayanti Express at Aligarh railway station.

However, when he regained consciousness hours later, he found himself in a train at Kanpur Central railway station. Soon, he alerted his fellow-travellers, who immediately informed his parents on phone in Darbhanga.

As per the police, the kidnappers had till then made several ransom calls to Abhishek's father Ravindra Thakur and told him that his son had been kidnapped and asked him to pay ransom for his safe release.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Bahadurgarh police, who in turn tracked the mobile details of the ransom call and apprised Kanpur police after tracing their location.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Kanpur, Salman Taj Patil, subsequently formed a team and launched a search operation to locate Abhishek.

"As the train had left for onward journey from Kanpur Central, a police team was deputed at Aligarh railway station. As soon as the train reached Aligarh, the Crime branch personnel conducted a search and recovered Abhishek from the Swarna Jayanti Express.

The boy was found to be in possession of his school bag, school report card and few other documents.

The boy was handed over to his relatives on Monday.

Further investigations are underway, police added.

--IANS

amita/sdr/