Kidnapped infant rescued by Delhi Police within 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Personnel of Delhi Police acting swiftly rescued a kidnapped seven-month-old boy within a time of 24-hours, Delhi Police.



According to a press release, a woman had registered a complainant on July 15 that she was accosted to the ESI Hospital at Basaidara Pur, Moti Nagar by a stranger who promised to help her get a birth certificate for her 7.5-month-old child, which she was told would make it easier to get Ration and money on a monthly basis.

However, the accused woman fled with the child on the pretext of getting the boy photographed.

Several teams of PS Moti Nagar including a team of Special Staff of West District were constituted to conduct a search and develop local intelligence through technical surveillance.

The team identified the woman as Chandrawati alias Chandani and using surveillance traced her house and recovered the child from her custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

