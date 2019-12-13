Kidnapping case: CBI raids locations in Delhi, Kolkata

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday carried out searches at several locations in Delhi and Kolkata in connection with kidnapping of a minor daughter from her mother and sending her to Dubai.

A senior CBI official said here that CBI carried out searches at the residential premises of Ajay Prakash Lohia and Aman Lohia in Delhi's Vasant Vihar and Kolkata and recovered incriminating documents, 2 hard disks, photo copies of travel documents and a passport.

The CBI had registered a case against Aman Lohia and others under several sections of the IPC for kidnapping his own minor daughter from the lawful guardianship (of mother) and taking her to Dubai.

The CBI had taken over the case from Delhi Police on Sept 11, 2019. The officer said during probe, it was found that Aman Lohia in conspiracy with Pawan Kumar and a maid left India after kidnapping his minor daughter. He said Pawan and the maid kidnapped the minor daughter from the lawful Custody of mother Kiran Lohia and took her to Dubai via Nepal on August 24, 2019. They reached Dubai on August 25. According to CBI, the accused first assembled at a hotel in Vasant Vihar, then travelled to Delhi airport with the monor girl. From there they reached Kathmandu and then to Dubai. The CBI arrested Pawan Kumar on October 15, 2019 and he was sent to agency's custody till October 22. Since then he has been in judicial custody. The official said that Pawan Kumar is a close friend and business associate of Ajay Prakash Lohia, father of Aman Lohia. aks/prs