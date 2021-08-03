Killing of 300 stray dogs is gruesome: Animal activists in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): Animal activists of Andhra Pradesh while expressing anger over the alleged killing of 300 dogs with poisonous injections, by panchayat officials in West Godavari district here, demanded justice for the voiceless on Tuesday.



The activists said that the laws be made stringent and be implemented strictly. They opined that most of the village panchayat officials are not aware that it is crime to kill stray dogs.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad, a senior animal activist who has been serving animals for the last 10 years reacted to the incident by calling it a gruesome act.

"The Panchayat authorities, despite knowing the law have done such a gruesome act. These culprits must be punished as per law," he demanded.

"This act that took place in Lingapalem village is an extremely inhuman act and should have been dealt with in an ethical way," said Shyamala, another Animal activist.

Gautam Abhishek, another animal activist, associated with Ashraa foundation for animals, said that some people have been behaving in a very inhumanly manner towards street animals and added that instead of finding a root cause and ways to deal with stray animals, these people are just killing these animals.

He said, "Instead of killing the authorities might have tried and found out the root cause and ways on how to deal with stray animals."

He added that the animal volunteers and activists must step forward and make sure that such incidents don't take place even at the rural level.

Another animal activist Ravi, " This is absolutely unfortunate and this has to be addressed as soon as possible by the government. Animal activists and lovers are trying their best to warn the panchayat officials not to do such acts." (ANI)

