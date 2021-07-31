Killing of Saifulla brings closure to February 2019 Pulwama incident: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The killing of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Saifulla alias Lambu in an encounter by security forces on Saturday has brought closure to the February 2019 Pulwama attack, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said on Saturday.



Addressing the media in Srinagar, Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander said, "The importance of killing Saifulla alias Lambu is two-fold. It brings closure to February 2019 Pulwama incident. He was one of the masterminds for having trained a local, Adil, who blew himself up in an IED attack."

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber resulting in the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy.

"Ever since he had been responsible to train people in making IEDs and deploying IEDs against security forces. He has also been responsible to recruit young locals by brainwashing them, carrying out selective identification, and radicalising them and giving them weapons," he added.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter at Hangalmarg in the Dachigam forest area and recovered AK and M4 rifles from their possession, police said.

In view of the encounter, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that seven out of the 19 accused terrorists of the Pulwama attack have been killed, seven others have been arrested, five are still absconding.

"There were 19 accused #terrorists /OGWs involved in #LethporaTerrorAttack case. Out of 19, 07 terrorists were killed in #encounters, 07 terrorists/OGWs have been arrested and 05 are still absconding," IGP Kashmir Police tweeted.

"He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack," Kumar said.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Saifulla alias Lambu (killed today) was involved in many incidents. He had infiltrated into Kashmir valley in Jan 2017 and was active in South Kashmir. 14 FIRs against him. He was the main accused of the Pulwama attack of February 2019."

"Seven out of the 19 accused terrorists of the Pulwama attack have been killed, seven others have been arrested, five are still absconding," he added. (ANI)