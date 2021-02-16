Killings of rights activists rising in Afghanistan after peace talks began

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghanistan has faced a "chilling" wave of killings of rights activists and media workers since the start of Kabul-Taliban peace talks in September, according to the UN assistance mission in the country (UNAMA).



"The period following the start of Afghanistan Peace Negotiations in September 2020 has witnessed a sharp and chilling number of killings of human rights defenders and media professionals in Afghanistan," UNAMA said in a Monday report.

According to the mission, at least 11 rights defenders and journalists were killed in targeted attacks between September 12 and January 31.

The report also notes "a distinct change in the type of killings." Unlike in previous times, when such deaths were mainly caused by the proximity of rights activists and reporters to terror attacks, the current wave is "intentional, premeditated and deliberate targeting of individuals with perpetrators remaining anonymous in contrasts to previous years."

The UNAMA called on both Kabul and the Taliban to probe all attacks on media workers and rights activists and hold those responsible to account. (ANI/Sputnik)

