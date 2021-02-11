Kim Jong-un calls for stronger legal supervision for economic goals

On the third day of the plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim on Wednesday suggested important tasks for firmly ensuring the implementation of the national economic plan by law and the fulfilment of this year's economic tasks, the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in the report.

Seoul, Feb 11 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the legislation sector to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan, a state-media report said on Thursday.

He called on the legislative sector to "remove irrational elements becoming stumbling blocks to the implementation of the national economic plan and enact and perfect new laws for every sector which help promote the efficiency of the production and construction", Xinhua news agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

Kim particularly urged legislative bodies to check all kinds of illegal practices revealed in economic activities.

He also said party officials should intensify political guidance to achieve this year's economic tasks.

At the eighth congress of the Workers' Party last month, Kim unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance.

