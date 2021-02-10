Kim Jong-un specifies policy direction for economic development

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in the report that at the second plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Kim, also the newly-re-elected party General Secretary, set forth tasks for different sectors, including economy and culture, and called for "enhancing the role of the state organs for economic guidance to carry them out".

Seoul, Feb 10 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un specified policy direction related to this year's economic development plan at a meeting of the ruling party, a state-media report said on Wednesday.

Kim also put forward tasks for the fishing sector so as to provide people with more marine products, reports Xinhua news agency citing the KCNA reported as saying.

He stressed the need for the economic sector to carry out innovative and reasonable plans to protect the economy and consolidate its independence, the report said.

"Propping up agriculture is an important state affair" that must be successful in solving the food problem and pushing ahead the cause of socialist construction, Kim added.

Noting that the party will support bold economic renovation, Kim reiterated the need for economic officials to "decisively enhance their responsibility and role in planning and guiding this year's economic work", the KCNA report said.

The meeting, which will continue until Wednesday, is the second of its kind this year after the first one was held last month.

