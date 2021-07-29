Kim Jong-un visits Friendship Tower on Korean War anniversary

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report, Kim was accompanied by Kim, including Jo Yong-won, secretary for Organizational Affairs of the party's Central Committee, and Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, during Wednesday's visit.

Seoul, July 29 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, which was erected to commemorate China's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War, and laid a wreath to mark the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the war, state media reported on Thursday.

In a speech later, Kim stressed that "kindred ties" with China will carry on "generation after generation", Yonhap News Agency reported citing KCNA.

The Friendship Tower, a monument dedicated to the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) who fought in the 1950-1953 Korean War, was erected in 1959.

North Korea and China have emphasized their close and friendly relations amid stalemated nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington, and an escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry.

Earlier this month, Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged messages to mark the 60th anniversary of signing their friendship treaty and stressed their commitment to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

--IANS

ksk/