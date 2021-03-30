Kim Jong-un's sister calls S.Korean Prez 'parrot'

"We can hardly repress astonishment at his shamelessness," Kim Yo-jong was quoted in a statement published by Pyongyang's official, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Seoul, March 30 (IANS) Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called South Korean President Moon Jae-in "a parrot raised by America" for denouncing Pyongyang's missile tests last week, official media reported.

"Such illogical and brazen-faced behaviour of South Korea is exactly the same as the gangster-like logic of the U. faulting the right of North Korea to self-defence as a violation of the UN 'resolutions' and 'threats' to the international community.

"He can not feel sorry for being 'praised' as a parrot raised by America. This could be what is described as self-contradictory and being caught in one's own trap," she added.

Hours after North Korea confirmed the test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles, President Moon on March 26 that any action which could undercut the mood for dialogue is "undesirable", reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim Yo-jong said in the statement that it made no sense for Moon denounce the North's "self-defence" missile test after he described South Korea's own missile tests as efforts to build peace and dialogue during a speech in July 2020.

Responding to her comment, South Korea's Unification Ministry expressed "strong concern" and urged Pyongyang to respect each other under any circumstances in terms of acts and words.

Tuesday's remarks came about two weeks after she issued a harshly worded statement, slamming South Korea over its joint military drills with the US, Yonhap News Agency reported.

She threatened to scrap a tension-easing military deal and disband a party organ tasked with inter-Korean affairs.

Kim yo-Jong also warned the US government not to engage in hostile acts, saying, "if it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step".

