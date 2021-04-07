Kim Kardashian plans to launch a skincare line

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Kim Kardashian, who is a media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, producer, and actor, is adding a new achievement to her already impressive resume. The star is expanding her beauty empire by coming out with her own skincare line.



As per Us Weekly, the 40-year-old star filed a trademark for a skincare brand, named 'SKKN by Kim' on March 30, according to documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The soon-to-be lawyer, who already has her namesake makeup brand KKW Beauty, filed a trademark for a handful of beauty products as well as beauty services.

Judging by the filing, the star's new venture will include skincare, haircare, nail products, perfumes, candles, and more. The documents contained a total of 19 filings for "various goods and services" under the upcoming brand.

"It's no surprise that Kim is coming out with a skincare line. She's been talking about her passion for skincare especially over the past 6 to 8 months," a source told Us Weekly.

A skincare business, whether it be in the form of beauty services or products, would be a natural next step for the mogul, who earned a spot on Forbes' World's Billionaires List on Tuesday.

Kim has not only proved her success in the makeup and fragrance realm with KKW, but she has also proved to be a savvy strategist, selling 20 per cent of KKW Beauty to City Inc. for USD 200 million in 2020.

Kim already oversees KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands along with Skims, her shapewear and loungewear line.

The star would also celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Carmen Electra in offering self-branded skincare, as well as Hailey Baldwin, who is set to launch her Rhode Beauty line this year. (ANI)

