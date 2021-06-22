  1. Sify.com
  Kim Kardashian's 'sensuous' tennis match

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 22nd, 2021, 13:00:21hrs
The Reality TV star and entrepreneur's recent Instagram posts are captivating. Kim shared some images of herself wearing a bikini while playing tennis.

The 41-year-old wore a high-waist nude bandeau bikini with slicked back hair as she struck a pose barefoot at a tennis court.

She captioned it: "Tennis anyone?!"

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Kim did admit she'll hold off on the sexy selfies once her kids are a bit older. "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school and I'm the embarrassing mum that's like posing in selfies in bikinis. There will be limits."

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS
pg/tb/

