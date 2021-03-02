Kin of legislators rejected by Gujarat voters in civic polls

Gandhinagar, March 2 (IANS) From the poll results unfolding on Tuesday of the local bodies in Gujarat, it is clear that the people of the state have rejected the relatives of sitting legislators from major parties. Around ten such legislators' kin contesting these elections have been shown the door.

Nikunj, niece of Congress MLA from Sojitra constituency Punam Parmar, lost from the Tarapur seat of the district panchayat. Punam Parmar's son Vijay also lost on the taluka (tehsil) panchayat seat in Tarapur taluka election.

Yash Kotwal, the son of Congress MLA from Khedbrahma constituency and party whip in the Gujarat assembly Ashwin Kotwal, lost Chitariya seat of Vijaynagar taluka panchayat. Yash was president of this taluka panchayat previously.

Another Congress MLA from Jamnagar, Vikram Madam's son Karan lost in Devbhumi Dwarka district panchayat election.

Congress MLA from Una constituency, Punja Vansh's son has also lost.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava's son Dilip Vasava lost in the local election against Padmaben Vasava by a margin of around 2,000 votes.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Arjun Modhwadia's brother Ramdev Modhwadia has also lost the local election in Porbandar district.

Keval Joshiyara, the son of the sitting assembly legislator from Bhiloda Anil Joshiyara, lost in Upsal constituency of the Bhiloda tehsil panchayat.

Congress's sitting MLA from Petlad assembly constituency, Niranjan Patel was defeated by rival BJP candidates in two seats of Petlad municipality. Patel was himself a candidate on two seats in regular election of Petlad municipality in Central Gujarat. He has been defeated in both ward number 3 and 5.

Niranjan Patel's son also lost the election on Tuesday.

--IANS

amc/bg