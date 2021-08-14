Kinnaur Landslide: Six more bodies retrieved, death toll reaches 23

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 23 after 6 more bodies were recovered on Saturday from the debris during the ongoing search operation, Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre informed.



NDRF, ITBP, and other agencies are involved in the search operation.

A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the tragedy. (ANI)

