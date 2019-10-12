Kiran Bedi delaying implementation of welfare schemes for Yanam: Puducherry Minister

Puducherry [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday accused the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for delaying implementation of developmental schemes evolved for Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

"I am surprised that the Governor has not granted clearance for the implementation of welfare schemes meant for Yanam region. Also, various posts in the government departments are vacant despite the fact that the cabinet had taken decisions to fill the vacancies," Rao alleged while speaking to ANI.He claimed that Bedi has been threatening ministers and officials in the name of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after they complained about her negligence towards Yanam to the Central government.The Minister warned Bedi stating that she should approve the welfare developmental schemes for Yanam before her next visit to the constituency from where he had been elected to the Assembly."If Bedi gives nod to the welfare schemes then we will welcome her here wholeheartedly, else she would get a suitable lesson from Yanam people," he said.As pert reports, the Lt Governor is scheduled to visit Yanam on October 14 and 15 to hold a meeting with officials to review the schemes implemented in the region. (ANI)