Kiran Bedi hoists tricolour at Republic Day in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi hoisted the national flag at Uppalam Ground here on 71st Republic Day.

The Lieutenant Governor in her address said that the law and order situation in the Union Territory is under control.



She also highlighted that tourist arrival also increased in Puducherry last year and that thousands of saplings were planted to improve the environment.

"India is one of the world's largest democracies and the fastest growing economic center," she added.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers and legislators were also present at the event. (ANI)