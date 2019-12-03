Kiran Mazumdar funds anti-Modi propagandist IPSMF: Malviya

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Amit Malviya and industrialist, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw were on Monday locked in a fiery argument whether she funds the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), which in turn supports anti-Modi propaganda.

As panelists on a TV debate, Malviya and Shaw were part of a heated argument on Shaw funding this new age media which is a Modi baiter. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has joined the chorus against intolerance of the government after comments by Rahul Bajaj.

Malviya said that since Shaw is on the show he would like to tell the viewers that she and her company funds the IPSMF and is among the biggest donors. IPSMF funds vicious new age media which routinely runs vicious anti government propaganda, Malviya said.

"Nobody makes a point about it," he said.

Shaw reacted angrily to the comment by Malviya and denied that her company funds IPSMF.

However, a perusal of the Foundation's records show that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is listed among the major donors.

The donors include Shaw, Aamir Khan, Azim Premji Philanthrophic Initiatives, Piramal Enterprises, Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, Rohini Nilekani Philanthophies, Rohinto and Anu Aga Family Discretionary No 2 Trust, Manipal Education and Medical Group, Cyrus Guzder, Lal Family Foundation, Sri Nataraja Trust and Unimed Technologies, Quality Investment, Tejaskiran Pharmachem India and Viditi Investment.

The IPSMF in turn has given grants to several media outlets. These include The Print, The Wire, The Caravan, The News Minute, The Ken, Swarajya, Live Law.in, Down to Earth, EPW, Alt News, CG Net Swara, Dool News, East Mojo.com, Gaon Connection, IS., IP Podhu, Khabar Leharia, Max Maharashtra, Pragati, The Better India, wtd News, Satyagraha, Weekly Sadhana, Suno India, India Development Review, Janjwar, Sikkim Chronicle, The Bastion, among others.

Denying the intolerance charge, Malviya said that earlier governments made policies meant to benefit select corporates. He said the Modi government wants fair and equitable policies which are not meant to please or favour. He said that earlier, corporates had disproportionate impact on businesses.

Shaw said that Any criticism offered by India Inc is being seen as anti-national or anti-Modi government which is ridiculous. She added that captains of industry are worried to speak their mind, so that they are perceived to be anti-government.

