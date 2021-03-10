Kisan Cong demands Rs 1 cr per farmer death in stir

They also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of each farmer who died during the stir.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Hundreds of Kisan Congress activists on Wednesday marched at the heart of the capital in solidarity with agitating farmers and questioned the silence of the government on the death of over 250 farmers in last 102 days.

The Kisan Congress workers led by vice chairman Surendra Solanki arrived at the Vijay Chowk area near Parliament and raised slogan against the government demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre last September.

Speaking to media, Solanki said, "In the last 102 days, over 250 farmers have lost their lives while sitting on protest against the three farm laws. But the government has not spoken a single word on their death."

Solanki demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of each farmer who lost life during the protest.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been sitting on protest at several borders of Delhi since November 26 last year demanding the repeal of the agri laws and also ensure the minimum support price for their produce.

Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government has remained inconclusive.

