Kisan Cong protest in Delhi against farm laws

The Kisan Congress workers were stopped amid the heavy deployment of security forces. All the party workers were taken in custody by the Delhi Police and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Kisan Congress workers on Sunday carried soil from 101 villages across the country to protest against the three farm laws in the national capital.

Surender Solanki, Vice-President of Kisan Congress, said, "In the last six years, all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) of the country, the railways, airports, ports and everything else is being sold in the country and the 'Annadatas' (farmers) of the country have been sitting at the Delhi borders for more than three months fighting for their rights. More than 250 farmers have been martyred but the central government is ignoring the voices of the farmers under pressure from their crony capitalist friends."

The Kisan Congress said it would continue to fight for the welfare and rights of the farmers of the country and the latter will not let the government sell their produce in the hands of a few capitalists. "We will not allow the capitalist policies of this government's 'Hum Do, Hamare Do Ki Sarkar' to be implemented."

"We demand from the central government that the three Union farm laws should be withdrawn at the earliest and if the law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not enacted, then the Kisan Congress will hold a major protest in Delhi in the coming days," he said.

